Insource Partners with MUFG for DX Training

Insource Co., Ltd. has been selected by MUFG Bank as a partner in their DX Human Resource Development Program, ‘BASE Training’. This initiative aims to train approximately 2,200 head office managers to accelerate digital transformation efforts across the bank, enhancing their ability to apply cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI. Insource, through its group company Insource Digital Academy, will provide training that combines business and IT skills to foster a digital mindset.

