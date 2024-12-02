Insource Co., Ltd. Reports Robust Growth in Training Services

Insource Co.,Ltd. (JP:6200) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Insource Co., Ltd. reported significant growth in their November 2024 KPI Progress Report, with On-Site Training sessions rising by 18.4% year-over-year and DX-related training surging by 53.5%. Additionally, the Open Seminars Business saw a 21.9% increase in attendees, highlighting strong demand for themes like problem-solving and risk management. The company’s strategy to expand their client base through new WEBinsource registrations continues to drive sales growth in Open Seminars.

For further insights into JP:6200 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.