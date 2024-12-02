Insource Co., Ltd. Reports Robust Growth in Training Services

Insource Co.,Ltd. (JP:6200) has released an update.
Insource Co., Ltd. reported significant growth in their November 2024 KPI Progress Report, with On-Site Training sessions rising by 18.4% year-over-year and DX-related training surging by 53.5%. Additionally, the Open Seminars Business saw a 21.9% increase in attendees, highlighting strong demand for themes like problem-solving and risk management. The company’s strategy to expand their client base through new WEBinsource registrations continues to drive sales growth in Open Seminars.
