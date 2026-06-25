Insmed To Collaborate With EMBARC In 3-Year Study On Brensocatib For Treating Bronchiectasis

(RTTNews) - Insmed Incorporated (INSM), a biotechnology company, on Thursday entered a three-year development agreement with the European Multicenter Bronchiectasis Audit and Research Collaboration (EMBARC) for Brensocartib in the treatment of Bronchiectasis. The agreement was announced at the World Bronchiectasis Conference (WBC) on Thursday.

Bronchiectasis is a serious, chronic, and progressive inflammatory lung disease characterized by the permanent widening of the airways, leading to persistent bacterial infections, excessive mucus production, and recurrent pulmonary exacerbations, which can lead to reduced lung function.

Brensocartib is an oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase- 1 (DPP-1) drug. The Phase 3 ASPEN trial established that brensocartib slowed exacerbation frequency and lung decline, and improved structural pathways.

Insmed and EMBARC will evaluate the drug in an open-label, single-arm, interventional study conducted over three years with over 3,000 patients of bronchiectasis across the UK, Spain, Germany, Belgium, France, and Italy.

The company stated that the collaborative study would determine whether early intervention could limit or prevent disease progression.

INSM is currently trading at $106.43, up 2.74%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.