Insignia Financial Updates FY24 Financials and Segments

Insignia Financial Ltd has updated its FY24 pro forma financial information to reflect changes in its operating segments, aligning with a new business model. These adjustments include reallocating revenue and expenses from the former Platforms segment to the Master Trust and Wrap segments and simplifying the Advice segment. These strategic moves aim to better represent the company’s financials and optimize costs, offering a clearer picture of Insignia’s financial health to investors.

