Insignia Financial Sees Growth Amid Institutional Outflows

October 23, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd reported a 2.7% rise in Funds Under Management and Administration (FUMA) to $319.6 billion, despite facing $1 billion in net outflows due to institutional rebalancing. The company saw strong growth in its MLC Expand platform and multi-asset offerings, hitting significant milestones in managed accounts and product reach. With strategic initiatives in place, Insignia remains focused on growth and efficiency for FY25.

