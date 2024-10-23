Insignia Financial Sees Growth Amid Institutional Outflows

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd reported a 2.7% rise in Funds Under Management and Administration (FUMA) to $319.6 billion, despite facing $1 billion in net outflows due to institutional rebalancing. The company saw strong growth in its MLC Expand platform and multi-asset offerings, hitting significant milestones in managed accounts and product reach. With strategic initiatives in place, Insignia remains focused on growth and efficiency for FY25.

