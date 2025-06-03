Insights Ahead: Verint Systems's Quarterly Earnings

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Verint Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63.

The market awaits Verint Systems's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.28, leading to a 13.37% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Verint Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.27 0.43 0.53 0.54 EPS Actual 0.99 0.54 0.49 0.59 Price Change % -13.0% 23.0% -11.0% 23.0%

Verint Systems Share Price Analysis

Shares of Verint Systems were trading at $17.22 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Verint Systems

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Verint Systems.

Analysts have provided Verint Systems with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $28.4, suggesting a potential 64.92% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of E2open Parent Holdings, Cipher Mining and Yext, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for E2open Parent Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $2.6, suggesting a potential 84.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cipher Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential 61.27% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Yext, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 41.93% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for E2open Parent Holdings, Cipher Mining and Yext, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Verint Systems Buy -4.36% $186.48M 3.26% E2open Parent Holdings Neutral -3.64% $76.64M -25.24% Cipher Mining Buy 1.71% $19.76M -5.50% Yext Buy 11.85% $86.81M -4.65%

Key Takeaway:

Verint Systems ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Verint Systems Better

Verint Systems Inc with its subsidiaries, helps brands provide Boundless customer experience (CX) automation. AI offers a solution, and that's where Verint comes in. It empowers brands with groundbreaking AI via a next-gen open platform. Its Verint Open Platform helps organizations increase CX automation to achieve their strategic objectives and realize ROI. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Verint Systems's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Verint Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.36%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Verint Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Verint Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Verint Systems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

