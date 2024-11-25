Insights Ahead: Autodesk's Quarterly Earnings

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Autodesk will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11.

The announcement from Autodesk is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Autodesk's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2 1.77 1.95 1.99 EPS Actual 2.15 1.87 2.09 2.07 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% 3.0% -7.000000000000001%

Performance of Autodesk Shares

Shares of Autodesk were trading at $321.27 as of November 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Autodesk

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Autodesk.

Analysts have provided Autodesk with 26 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $316.65, suggesting a potential 1.44% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Workday, Atlassian and Roper Techs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Workday received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $298.5, implying a potential 7.09% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Atlassian, with an average 1-year price target of $242.58, indicating a potential 24.49% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Roper Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $641.6, indicating a potential 99.71% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Workday, Atlassian and Roper Techs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Autodesk Outperform 11.90% $1.36B 12.17% Workday Buy 16.68% $1.57B 1.60% Atlassian Outperform 21.48% $970.16M -12.01% Roper Techs Buy 12.87% $1.22B 2.01%

Key Takeaway:

Autodesk ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Autodesk is at the top compared to its peers.

About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Breaking Down Autodesk's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Autodesk's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Autodesk's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Autodesk visit their earnings calendar on our site.

