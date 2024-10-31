News & Insights

Insight Enterprises price target lowered to $190 from $200 at Stifel

October 31, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Insight Enterprises (NSIT) to $190 from $200 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Insight’s Q3 sales and earnings per share, as well as forward guidance, were well below Wall Street estimates on continued weak demand for hardware products, including both client devices and infrastructure, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Although the company is seeing some PC refresh across commercial markets, it is also seeing more reluctance from its core enterprise base, the analyst notes. The firm added that while it expects sales and margins to recover sometime in 2025, it remains on the sidelines until it gets a better sense of when some of these headwinds are behind Insight.

