Insight Enterprises Names James Morgado CFO; Expands Board

September 04, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises (NSIT) announced the appointment of James Morgado to the role of chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1, 2025. In January, Morgado will replace CFO Glynis Bryan. Morgado currently serves as senior vice president and chief financial officer for North America at Insight. Prior to Insight, Morgado was vice president of finance for Synopsys Inc.

Insight also announced that Deloitte alum Janet Foutty and ERM CEO and Boston Consulting Group alum Tom Reichert joined its Board of Directors, effective Aug. 30. Foutty retired from Deloitte in September.

