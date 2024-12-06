Insight Acquisition holders approve extension for business combination

Insight Acquisition (INAQ) announced that its stockholders have approved an extension of the time period by which the company has to consummate an initial business combination from December 7, 2024, to March 7, 2025. The extension was made through the adoption of the fourth extension amendment to the company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation, which was filed today with the Delaware Secretary of State. The proposal was approved by Insight Acquisition’s stockholders holding 4,950,037 shares, representing approximately 75.93% of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.