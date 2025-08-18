Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4

Insider trading activity often serves as a window into how company executives view their own businesses. When insiders buy, it can signal confidence in future growth; when they sell, it may raise questions about valuation or near-term headwinds.

Recently, a handful of notable insider transactions have caught investors’ attention—some tied to companies that have already seen massive share price appreciation in 2025. These moves provide important context for understanding whether insiders are signaling continued momentum or hinting at caution.

Below, we’ll break down the latest insider buying and selling trends and explore what they could mean for investors deciding whether to follow the trade or stay on the sidelines.

NVIDIA-Partnered Navitas Sees Insider Invest +$160 Million

First up is Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS). Investors might recognize the company for the 165% single-day spike shares saw in mid-May. This came as chip-giant NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) revealed that it was in partnership with the company.

Navitas makes power chips, semiconductors that regulate the use of energy in a system. Navitas is one of the power chip players that NVIDIA is partnering with to rework how artificial intelligence data centers use energy.

Notably, one of Navitas’s directors, Ranbir Singh, just made a massive purchase of the company’s shares. On July 28, Singh bought approximately 18.6 million shares, valued at around $164 million. That’s equal to approximately 8.7% of Navitas’s outstanding shares, a huge ownership percentage for just one individual.

This comes after Navitas experienced around $100 million in insider selling in Q2. Clearly, many of those individuals wanted to cash in after the NVIDIA-driven spike. Now, Singh appears to be the first insider to buy back in and is doing so in a big way.

Singh holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering – Power Semiconductors. This indicates that he almost certainly has an extensive technological understanding of the data center innovation Navitas and NVIDIA are working to build.

He also founded his own power chip company, which Navitas bought, indicating his business prowess. Overall, this purchase is clearly a bullish signal for Navitas. Adding to this signal is the fact that Navitas shares are down around 21% from the average price Singh paid.

However, Navitas has yet to post sales or provide guidance showing its NVIDIA-related business is ramping up. Sales dropped 29% in Q2, and Q3 guidance indicates 54% growth. Still, shares remain up 231% over the last three months, indicating that markets believe the NVIDIA revenue will materialize.

HIMS CEO Cashes in After Q2 Earnings Slide

On the opposite side of the equation, an insider at Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) is selling millions of shares. And it’s not just anyone, it's Hims' Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Andrew Dudum. On August 7, Dudum sold 660,000 shares for a value of approximately $33.4 million.

In Q2 and the first half of Q3, Hims insiders sold approximately $83 million worth of shares. This comes as the stock has risen by around 90% in 2025. This isn’t necessarily an awful sign for the stock. Insiders routinely sell shares to gain liquidity for a variety of reasons, often personal ones.

Still, the timing of Dudum’s sale is somewhat worrying. It comes just days after Him’s Q2 earnings release, which caused shares to take a huge hit. Shares are down more than 27% since the Aug. 4 report. Additionally, worries that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) will take legal action against Hims remain. Novo recently filed lawsuits against 14 small healthcare providers who sold compounded versions of its weight loss drug Wegovy.

Hims sells these copycat drugs as well, but Novo hasn’t sued them.

Some believe that Novo is seeking to win cases against these smaller firms first to set a precedent. This could make their path to legal victory against Hims easier. Still, Hims's past collaboration with Novo and its “personalized dosage” argument are complicating factors that could significantly aid its legal defense.

FOUR: Founder and Past CEO Buys Big on Earnings Fall

Finally, another notable purchase comes from an insider at Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR). Instead of selling on an earnings dip, Jared Isaacman bought it.

Isaacman is the founder and former CEO of Shift4 and currently serves as its executive chairman. From Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, Isaacman spent over $16 million on Shift4 stock.

This comes after Shift4 reported Q2 earnings on Aug. 5, which caused shares to drop nearly 20% in two days. Clearly, this dip compelled Isaacman to buy, serving as a bullish indicator for Shift4 stock.

Insider Trades: Important, But Not Definitive Signals

Ultimately, these insider moves are certainly something investors should consider. They come from those who know these firms inside and out, signaling where they think shares might go next.

Still, it is important to remember that they are just one of many data points to consider when making an investment decision.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.