Insiders Seeing Green With MOFG At New 52-Week High

November 06, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: MOFG) touched a new 52-week high of $32.00/share. That's a 64.69% rise, or $12.57 per share from the 52-week low of $19.43 set back on 04/19/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased MOFG stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, MOFG has seen 10 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/30/2024 Matthew J. Hayek Director 2,000 $25.00 $50,000.00
09/30/2024 Gary L. Sims SVP & Chief Credit Officer 2,000 $25.00 $50,000.00
09/30/2024 Tracy S. McCormick Director 2,000 $25.00 $50,000.00
09/30/2024 Larry D. Albert Director 600 $25.00 $15,000.00
09/30/2024 Janet E. Godwin Director 800 $25.00 $20,000.00
09/30/2024 Charles N. Funk Director 2,240 $25.00 $56,000.00
09/30/2024 Nathaniel J. Kaeding Director 400 $25.00 $10,000.00
09/30/2024 Kevin W. Monson Director 2,000 $25.00 $50,000.00
09/30/2024 Carl J. Chaney Director 6,000 $25.00 $150,000.00
09/30/2024 Barry S. Ray Senior EVP, CFO and Treasurer 400 $25.00 $10,000.00

The chart below shows where MOFG has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, MOFG shares are changing hands at $31.51/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

