Insiders Seeing Green With GTLS At New 52-Week High

November 11, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) touched a new 52-week high of $172.71/share. That's a 69.99% rise, or $71.11 per share from the 52-week low of $101.60 set back on 09/11/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased GTLS stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, GTLS has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/16/2024 Linda S. Harty Director 500 $155.00 $77,500.00
09/05/2024 Jillian C. Evanko President and CEO 440 $114.31 $50,296.40
09/11/2024 Paul E. Mahoney Director 500 $106.55 $53,275.00
09/13/2024 Linda S. Harty Director 1,000 $113.50 $113,500.00
09/16/2024 Herbert Hotchkiss VP, GC and Secretary 212 $117.72 $24,956.64

The chart below shows where GTLS has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Chart Industries Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Monday, GTLS shares are changing hands at $171.67/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
