Insiders Seeing Green With GTLS At New 52-Week High

In trading on Monday, shares of Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) touched a new 52-week high of $172.71/share. That's a 69.99% rise, or $71.11 per share from the 52-week low of $101.60 set back on 09/11/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased GTLS stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, GTLS has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2024 Linda S. Harty Director 500 $155.00 $77,500.00 09/05/2024 Jillian C. Evanko President and CEO 440 $114.31 $50,296.40 09/11/2024 Paul E. Mahoney Director 500 $106.55 $53,275.00 09/13/2024 Linda S. Harty Director 1,000 $113.50 $113,500.00 09/16/2024 Herbert Hotchkiss VP, GC and Secretary 212 $117.72 $24,956.64

The chart below shows where GTLS has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, GTLS shares are changing hands at $171.67/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 Dow Average Annual Return

 Funds Holding LOMA

 NUO Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.