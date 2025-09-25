Insiders Pile Into Holdings of VCR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) shows an impressive 20.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,108,775 worth of MUSA, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MUSA:
MUSA — last trade: $393.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/27/2025
|David C. Haley
|Director
|1,000
|$435.58
|$435,580
|08/05/2025
|Robert Madison Murphy
|Director
|5,000
|$367.01
|$1,835,038
And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), the #121 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,255,075 worth of PVH, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PVH is detailed in the table below:
PVH — last trade: $89.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/11/2025
|Jesper Andersen
|Director
|600
|$66.10
|$39,660
|06/26/2025
|Stefan Larsson
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,645
|$63.92
|$1,000,002
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Media Dividend Stock List
Funds Holding MIDU
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBIO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.