MUSA

Insiders Pile Into Holdings of VCR ETF

September 25, 2025 — 09:46 am EDT

September 25, 2025 — 09:46 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) shows an impressive 20.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,108,775 worth of MUSA, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MUSA:

MUSA — last trade: $393.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/27/2025 David C. Haley Director 1,000 $435.58 $435,580
08/05/2025 Robert Madison Murphy Director 5,000 $367.01 $1,835,038

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), the #121 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,255,075 worth of PVH, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PVH is detailed in the table below:

PVH — last trade: $89.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/11/2025 Jesper Andersen Director 600 $66.10 $39,660
06/26/2025 Stefan Larsson Chief Executive Officer 15,645 $63.92 $1,000,002

