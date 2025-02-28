Insiders Pile Into Holdings of PBDC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) shows an impressive 22.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC), which makes up 2.91% of the Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,575,163 worth of BBDC, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BBDC:

BBDC — last trade: $10.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/15/2024 Stephen R. Byers Director 14,915 $9.92 $147,972 12/11/2024 Matthew Freund President 2,500 $9.72 $24,291 12/11/2024 Elizabeth A. Murray CFO and COO and PAO 2,000 $9.70 $19,400 12/13/2024 Stephen R. Byers Director 9,548 $9.75 $93,073

