Insiders Now Seeing Red With TRS At New 52-Week Low

August 05, 2024 — 01:09 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS) touched a new 52-week low of $22.45/share. That's a $5.44 share price drop, or -19.51% decline from the 52-week high of $27.89 set back on 05/17/2024. Large percentage drops always require that the stock post even larger percentage gains from the low in order to recover the old price point, and for TRS that means the stock would have to gain 24.23% to get back to the 52-week high. For a move like that, TriMas Corp would need fundamental strength at the business level.

Here's a rhetorical question: Who knows more about fundamentals at the business level than the company's own insiders? So let's take a look to see whether any company insiders were taking the other side of the trade as TRS shares were being sold down to this new 52-week low, focusing on the most recent trailing six month period. As summarized by the table below, TRS has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the past six months.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2024 Thomas A. Amato President and CEO 10,000 $23.62 $236,241.00
03/04/2024 Jeffrey A. Fielkow Director 1,000 $23.86 $23,859.90
03/06/2024 Daniel P. Tredwell Director 10 $24.39 $251.43
05/03/2024 Herbert K. Parker Director 4,000 $26.24 $104,959.65
05/08/2024 Herbert K. Parker Director 18,100 $26.27 $475,446.28
05/10/2024 Daniel P. Tredwell Director 81 $26.80 $2,167.72

In the short run, while the new 52-week low suggests the stock is at the cheapest price and perhaps therefore the best bargain it has been over the last 52 weeks, the low print also means anyone who has purchased the stock over that timeframe is staring at an unrealized loss. Oftentimes, that factor drives a stock's technical analysis metrics by creating overhead resistance, with investors who bought higher now anxious to reverse their trade once they are back to breakeven. The chart below shows where TRS has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

TriMas Corp Moving Averages Chart

Time will tell whether the insider purchases foretell a future rebound for TRS shares, which are presently showing a last trade of $22.80/share, slightly above the new 52-week low.

