Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 1.65% of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,350,505 worth of PSX, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:

PSX — last trade: $133.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/30/2025 Michael A. Heim Director 1,000 $125.97 $125,970 07/31/2025 Sigmund L. Cornelius Director 500 $123.55 $61,775 08/14/2025 Gregory Hayes Director 8,350 $119.90 $1,001,165

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Cheap Shares To Watch

 IAU market cap history

 Funds Holding RNEM



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.