BUL

Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUL ETF

April 15, 2025 — 10:17 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (Symbol: BUL) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 3.54% of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (Symbol: BUL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,485,335 worth of DAL, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:

DAL — last trade: $40.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/10/2025 Greg Creed Director 5,000 $41.84 $209,200
04/11/2025 David S. Taylor Director 10,000 $39.20 $391,974

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), the #46 largest holding among components of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (Symbol: BUL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $483,731 worth of CROX, which represents approximately 0.69% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CROX is detailed in the table below:

CROX — last trade: $90.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/30/2024 John B. Replogle Director 2,240 $112.60 $252,222
11/13/2024 Susan L. Healy EVP, Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $99.70 $99,702

