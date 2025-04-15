Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (Symbol: BUL) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 3.54% of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (Symbol: BUL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,485,335 worth of DAL, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:
DAL — last trade: $40.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/10/2025
|Greg Creed
|Director
|5,000
|$41.84
|$209,200
|04/11/2025
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|10,000
|$39.20
|$391,974
And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), the #46 largest holding among components of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (Symbol: BUL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $483,731 worth of CROX, which represents approximately 0.69% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CROX is detailed in the table below:
CROX — last trade: $90.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/30/2024
|John B. Replogle
|Director
|2,240
|$112.60
|$252,222
|11/13/2024
|Susan L. Healy
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$99.70
|$99,702
