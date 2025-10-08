Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXH

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 2.16% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,196,232 worth of AVTR, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:
AVTR — last trade: $13.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/29/2025
|Joseph R. Massaro
|Director
|8,100
|$12.30
|$99,630
|04/28/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|25,000
|$12.50
|$312,500
|04/28/2025
|Lan Kang
|Director
|5,000
|$12.57
|$62,850
|04/28/2025
|Jonathan M. Peacock
|Director
|8,091
|$12.81
|$103,646
|05/07/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|25,000
|$12.00
|$300,000
|05/22/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|20,000
|$12.65
|$253,000
|05/23/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|30,000
|$12.50
|$375,000
|08/21/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|100,000
|$12.56
|$1,256,000
