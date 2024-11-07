Insider Sale: Director at Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Sells 69,694 Shares

Reid Hoffman, a director at Aurora Innovation Inc ($AUR), sold 69,694 shares of the company on 11-04-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.4% of their shares. Following this trade, they now own 672,426 shares of Aurora Innovation Inc stock.

Aurora Innovation Inc Insider Trading Activity

Aurora Innovation Inc insiders have traded $AUR stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REID HOFFMAN has traded it 15 times. They made 0 purchases and 15 sales, selling 5,091,255 shares.

Aurora Innovation Inc Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of Aurora Innovation Inc stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Background on $AUR Stock

Aurora Innovation Inc. is a technology company focused on developing self-driving vehicle technology. Founded in 2017, the company specializes in creating autonomous driving systems that can be integrated into a variety of vehicles. Aurora combines advanced software, hardware, and machine learning algorithms to enhance vehicle perception, decision-making, and navigation capabilities. Its aim is to improve transportation safety and efficiency by enabling vehicles to operate autonomously in complex environments. The company partners with major automotive manufacturers and has been involved in various pilot projects and collaborations to deploy its technology in real-world applications, particularly in ride-hailing and freight logistics. Aurora is positioned at the forefront of the autonomous vehicle sector, leveraging its expertise to drive innovation and transform the future of mobility.

