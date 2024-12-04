Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $ALLE (ALLE) Buys 7,500 Shares

John H Stone, the President and CEO of $ALLE ($ALLE), bought 7,500 shares of the company on 12-03-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 6.6%. Following this trade, they now own 120,481 shares of $ALLE stock.

$ALLE Insider Trading Activity

$ALLE insiders have traded $ALLE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN H STONE (President and CEO) has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases, buying 12,500 shares and 0 sales.

TRACY L KEMP (SVP-Chief Info. & Digital Ofr.) sold 2,466 shares.

TIMOTHY P ECKERSLEY (Sr. VP-Allegion International) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 14,707 shares.

ROBERT C. MARTENS (SVP Chief Innovation & Design) sold 8,035 shares.

STEVEN MIZELL purchased 1,000 shares.

$ALLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of $ALLE stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

