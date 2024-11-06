Insider Purchase: Group President of Genuine Parts (GPC) Buys 750 Shares

RANDALL P BREAUX, the Group President of Genuine Parts ($GPC), bought 750 shares of the company on 11-01-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 2.2%. Following this trade, they now own 35,189 shares of Genuine Parts stock.

Genuine Parts Insider Trading Activity

Genuine Parts insiders have traded $GPC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL P BREAUX (Group President, GPC N.A.) purchased 750 shares.

WENDY B NEEDHAM sold 3,000 shares.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Genuine Parts Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 482 institutional investors add shares of Genuine Parts stock to their portfolio, and 573 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Genuine Parts Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GPC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Should I Buy $GPC Stock?

The bull case for Genuine Parts Company ($GPC) hinges on its robust growth in the industrial segment, which has achieved record margins of 12.9%, alongside a 17% increase in sales that underscores heightened segment profitability. The positive trends in the automotive retail sector, driven by rising used vehicle costs, and the international sales improvements further enhance the company's top-line growth, positioning it well amidst supply chain challenges. However, the bear case is centered on the stagnation of the automotive segment's margins at 8.9%, highlighting ongoing operational issues and underperformance of the NAPA brand due to execution problems and external pressures like high inflation and interest rates. Additionally, the overall downward revision of sales growth expectations reflects concerns over economic deterioration and tougher comparisons ahead, leading to a negative outlook for the stock despite the successes in the industrial division.

Background on $GPC Stock

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts, and materials in North America. Established in 1928, the company operates several well-known brands, including NAPA Auto Parts, which supplies a wide range of automotive products to both professional mechanics and do-it-yourself customers. In addition to automotive products, GPC also provides industrial parts through its operations, catering to various sectors such as maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). With an extensive network of locations and a commitment to customer service, Genuine Parts Company plays a crucial role in ensuring that customers have access to high-quality parts and supplies to maintain vehicles and machinery, while also focusing on growth and innovation within the automotive and industrial markets.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.