Insider Purchase: EVP of Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Buys 10 Shares

Dominic C Canuso, the EVP of Capital Bancorp ($CBNK), bought 10 shares of the company on 11-01-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10 shares of Capital Bancorp stock.

Capital Bancorp Insider Trading Activity

Capital Bancorp insiders have traded $CBNK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC C CANUSO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases, buying 1,000 shares and 0 sales.

MARY ANN SCULLY purchased 2,000 shares.

Capital Bancorp Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of Capital Bancorp stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Should I Buy $CBNK Stock?

The bull case for Capital Bancorp Inc. ($CBNK) centers on its impressive financial performance, highlighted by a 15% year-over-year increase in tangible book value and strong growth trends, including a 19% rise in total deposits and a 12% increase in loans, surpassing estimates. The bank's net interest margin has improved, and 2024 earnings per share have been revised upward to $2.43, suggesting a favorable outlook for the stock. Conversely, the bear case emphasizes the challenges posed by a turbulent banking environment, which pressures net interest income and negatively impacts earnings estimates. Risks such as potential declines in the economic and real estate markets, asset quality deterioration, and interest rate volatility could dampen investor sentiment and lead to reduced valuations. Additionally, the bank's heavy reliance on its OpenSky division for half of its earnings presents regulatory and growth risks that may hinder its financial stability.

Background on $CBNK Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK) is a bank holding company based in Bethesda, Maryland, primarily engaged in providing commercial banking services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank. Established to serve the financial needs of individuals and businesses, Capital Bancorp offers a range of products including commercial and residential loans, personal banking services, as well as treasury management solutions. The bank is committed to fostering relationships within its communities and emphasizes personalized customer service, catering to both local and regional markets. With a focus on growth and client satisfaction, Capital Bancorp aims to provide innovative banking solutions to enhance the financial well-being of its customers.

