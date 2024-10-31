Insider Purchase: Director at Marten Transport (MRTN) Buys 10,000 Shares

JERRY M BAUER, a director at Marten Transport ($MRTN), bought 10,000 shares of the company on 10-30-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 6.8%. Following this trade, they now own 156,444 shares of Marten Transport stock.

Marten Transport Insider Trading Activity

Marten Transport insiders have traded $MRTN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JERRY M BAUER purchased 10,000 shares.

ADAM DANIEL PHILLIPS (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 4,500 shares.

DOUGLAS PAUL PETIT (President) sold 4,500 shares.

Marten Transport Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of Marten Transport stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Background on $MRTN Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) is a publicly traded transportation and logistics company based in the United States, specializing in refrigerated and dry freight services. Founded in 1946, the company operates a fleet of trucks that provides long-haul and regional transportation solutions, primarily catering to the food and grocery sectors. Marten Transport is recognized for its commitment to safety, reliability, and customer service, offering various supply chain management solutions including temperature-sensitive transport for perishable goods. With a focus on leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency, Marten Transport also engages in logistics services to optimize freight movement and reduce transportation costs for its clients.

