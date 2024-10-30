Insider Purchase: Director at Crocs Inc. (CROX) Buys 2,240 Shares

JOHN B REPLOGLE, a director at Crocs Inc. ($CROX), bought 2,240 shares of the company on 10-30-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 31.7%. Following this trade, they now own 9,304 shares of Crocs Inc. stock.

Crocs Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Crocs Inc. insiders have traded $CROX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN B REPLOGLE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 4,236 shares and 0 sales.

DOUGLAS J TREFF sold 10,594 shares.

ANNE MEHLMAN (EVP of CROCS Brand) has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales, selling 7,150 shares.

ANDREW REES (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares.

SHANNON SISLER (EVP, Chief People Officer) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 2,854 shares.

ADAM MICHAELS (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 2,164 shares.

THOMAS J SMACH sold 10,174 shares.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Crocs Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of Crocs Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Should I Buy $CROX Stock?

The bull case for Crocs Inc. ($CROX) centers on its strong growth trajectory driven by an impressive pipeline of product innovations for both the Crocs brand and HeyDude, which enhances brand momentum and operational effectiveness. The company’s remarkable combined revenue growth of nearly 90% in FY20 and FY21 demonstrates its robust market position, and successful collaborations, along with improved back-end operations, are likely to foster further customization and brand segmentation, potentially boosting financial performance. Conversely, the bear case highlights challenges such as elevated inventory levels leading to increased promotional activity that may harm profitability, and difficulties in geographic expansion that could hinder efficiency targets. The company's heavy reliance on the clog style for revenue generation raises concerns, and issues with its distribution network and delays in operational enhancements, including the opening of a new distribution center, limit market responsiveness, potentially undermining revenue and earnings growth.

Background on $CROX Stock

Crocs Inc. is a footwear company known for its innovative and comfortable shoes, particularly its iconic clog design made from a lightweight, foam-based material called Croslite. Founded in 2002, Crocs initially gained popularity for its unique aesthetic and practical use, catering to a wide range of consumers, including healthcare professionals, outdoor enthusiasts, and fashion-forward individuals. Over the years, Crocs has expanded its product line to include various styles, such as sandals, boots, and collaborations with designers and celebrities, enhancing its brand appeal. The company focuses on sustainability and comfort, emphasizing ease of wear and versatility in its footwear offerings, making them popular in both casual and formal settings.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.