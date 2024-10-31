Insider Purchase: Director at Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Buys 4,517 Shares

Todd J. Brockman, a director at Bancorp Inc. ($TBBK), bought 4,517 shares of the company on 10-29-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 4,517 shares of Bancorp Inc. stock.

Bancorp Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Bancorp Inc. insiders have traded $TBBK stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J WALLACE (EVP and CIO) sold 10,160 shares.

TODD J. BROCKMAN purchased 4,517 shares.

MARIA WAINWRIGHT (EVP Chief Marketing Officer) sold 11,357 shares.

MARK E TRYNISKI purchased 5,000 shares.

MATTHEW COHN has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases, buying 4,518 shares and 0 sales.

HERSH KOZLOV purchased 1,000 shares.

WILLIAM H LAMB has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 4,051 shares and 0 sales.

JAMES J III MCENTEE purchased 2,000 shares.

JENNIFER F TERRY (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 11,256 shares.

Bancorp Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of Bancorp Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Should I Buy $TBBK Stock?

The bull case for Bancorp Inc. ($TBBK) is supported by its strong financial performance, highlighted by a 4.6% increase in tangible book value per share (TBVPS) to $14.33 and a net interest margin (NIM) of 5.07%, which exceeds estimates and underscores effective management of interest income. The company has also experienced a 17% year-over-year growth in gross dollar volume (GDV), coupled with increased demand in specialized lending areas, particularly Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and real estate. This positions Bancorp well for future expansion as it leverages growth from its partner fintechs. Conversely, the bear case is characterized by concerns over a 1.3% decline in loan balances, particularly due to a notable 24% year-over-year drop in securities-backed lines of credit. Furthermore, regulatory issues affecting banking as a service (BaaS) providers, combined with ongoing pressures on net interest income and broader macroeconomic uncertainties—such as potential unemployment increases and a declining housing market—pose significant risks to Bancorp’s earnings forecasts and financial stability.

Background on $TBBK Stock

Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a financial services company that operates primarily through its banking subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank. The company focuses on providing a range of financial products and services, including commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, and payment solutions. Bancorp serves various clients, including individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporate enterprises, offering services tailored to their specific needs. Its business model emphasizes innovative financial technology solutions, particularly in the areas of digital banking and payment processing. Known for its strong emphasis on operational efficiency and customer service, Bancorp Inc. aims to provide flexible and accessible banking solutions in a competitive financial environment.

