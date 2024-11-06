Insider Purchase: CEO of Trinity Capital (TRIN) Buys 100 Shares

Kyle Steven Brown, the CEO of Trinity Capital ($TRIN), bought 100 shares of the company on 11-01-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 964,832 shares of Trinity Capital stock.

Trinity Capital Insider Trading Activity

Trinity Capital insiders have traded $TRIN stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE STEVEN BROWN (CEO, President and CIO) has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases, buying 11,062 shares and 0 sales.

RONALD E. ESTES has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases, buying 4,097 shares and 0 sales.

Trinity Capital Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of Trinity Capital stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Background on $TRIN Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (Ticker: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing financing solutions to growth-stage companies in various sectors, particularly in technology, life sciences, and other innovative industries. Trinity Capital primarily focuses on offering debt and equity investment options, including first-lien loans, second-lien loans, and equity co-investments, to fund businesses that have strong growth potential. Additionally, the firm emphasizes a partnership-driven approach, working closely with its portfolio companies to support their expansion and operational goals. With a strategy centered on both generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors and empowering the growth of its clients, Trinity Capital plays a crucial role in the financial ecosystem for emerging businesses.

