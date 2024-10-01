Insider Bets Paying Off At DBD As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (Symbol: DBD) touched a new 52-week high of $47.73/share. That's a 174.63% rise, or $30.35 per share from the 52-week low of $17.38 set back on 10/20/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased DBD stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, DBD has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/06/2024 Octavio Marquez President and CEO 513 $38.90 $19,957.93 05/07/2024 Frank Tobias Baur EVP of Operational Excellence 4,200 $39.46 $165,732.00 08/09/2024 Octavio Marquez President and CEO 1,100 $37.34 $41,074.00 08/09/2024 Thomas S. Timko EVP, CFO 1,400 $38.71 $54,189.52 08/27/2024 Frank Tobias Baur EVP of Operational Excellence 1,150 $40.58 $46,669.53

The chart below shows where DBD has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, DBD shares are changing hands at $44.05/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

