Insider Bets Paying Off At BKD As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (Symbol: BKD) touched a new 52-week high of $7.64/share. That's a 122.09% rise, or $4.2 per share from the 52-week low of $3.44 set back on 07/28/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased BKD stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, BKD has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/23/2024 Frank M. Bumstead Director 1,000 $5.36 $5,360.00 03/06/2024 George T. Hicks EVP & Treasurer 9,140 $5.50 $50,306.56

The chart below shows where BKD has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, BKD shares are changing hands at $7.62/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

