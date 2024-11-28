Insider Activity: Resmed Inc Director’s Share Sales

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Michael J. Farrell, a director at Resmed Inc, plans to sell 2,000 common shares through Merrill Lynch, valued at $500,000, on November 27, 2024. This sale follows recent transactions where Farrell sold over 24,000 shares of Resmed, Inc, amassing gross proceeds exceeding $6 million. Investors may find these insider transactions noteworthy as Farrell’s activities could impact market perceptions of Resmed’s stock.

For further insights into AU:RMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.