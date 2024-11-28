Insider Activity: Resmed Inc Director’s Share Sales

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.
Michael J. Farrell, a director at Resmed Inc, plans to sell 2,000 common shares through Merrill Lynch, valued at $500,000, on November 27, 2024. This sale follows recent transactions where Farrell sold over 24,000 shares of Resmed, Inc, amassing gross proceeds exceeding $6 million. Investors may find these insider transactions noteworthy as Farrell’s activities could impact market perceptions of Resmed’s stock.
