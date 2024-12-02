News & Insights

Stocks

Inoviq Ltd Unveils Breakthrough Ovarian Cancer Test

December 02, 2024 — 05:21 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Inoviq Ltd (AU:IIQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Inoviq Ltd has announced a breakthrough in ovarian cancer testing, with its EXO-OC blood test achieving over 94% accuracy in independent patient validation. This promising development could revolutionize early-stage ovarian cancer detection, crucially improving patient outcomes and survival rates. The company plans to optimize the test for commercial use and further clinical validation.

For further insights into AU:IIQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.