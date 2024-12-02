Inoviq Ltd Unveils Breakthrough Ovarian Cancer Test

Inoviq Ltd (AU:IIQ) has released an update.
Inoviq Ltd has announced a breakthrough in ovarian cancer testing, with its EXO-OC blood test achieving over 94% accuracy in independent patient validation. This promising development could revolutionize early-stage ovarian cancer detection, crucially improving patient outcomes and survival rates. The company plans to optimize the test for commercial use and further clinical validation.
