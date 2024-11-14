Inovio Pharmaceuticals Advances DNA Medicine Development

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( (INO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Inovio Pharmaceuticals presented to its investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines aimed at treating HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. The company recently released its third-quarter 2024 financial results and provided updates on its lead product candidate, INO-3107, designed to treat recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP).

The third-quarter report highlights significant progress in the development of INO-3107, showcasing new immunology data that indicates the candidate’s efficacy in inducing specific T cell responses against HPV-6 and HPV-11. This response potentially reduces the need for surgical interventions in RRP patients. The company is on track with its regulatory submission plans, targeting a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission by mid-2025.

Financially, Inovio reported a net loss of $25.2 million for the third quarter, which is an improvement from the $33.9 million loss in the same period the previous year. The company’s R&D expenses increased due to higher drug manufacturing costs, while general administrative expenses saw a decrease. As of September 30, 2024, Inovio’s cash and short-term investments stood at $84.8 million, with projections extending its cash runway into the third quarter of 2025.

Looking ahead, Inovio remains optimistic about INO-3107’s potential to become a preferred therapeutic option for RRP patients, as supported by the ongoing research and upcoming data releases. The company continues to advance its broader pipeline, including preparations for trials of other candidates targeting HPV-related cancers and Ebola.

