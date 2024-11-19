Innovotech Reports Record Revenue Growth

Innovotech (TSE:IOT) has released an update.
Innovotech Inc. reported its highest quarterly revenue in over a decade, reaching $436,071, a 9.7% increase from the previous quarter. The company has significantly expanded its capacity, anticipating sustained growth in contract research activities. Despite these positive financial results, Innovotech experienced a slight net loss this quarter.
