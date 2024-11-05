News & Insights

Innovotech Expands with Keystone Labs Acquisition

Innovotech (TSE:IOT) has released an update.

Innovotech Inc. has successfully closed an over-subscribed private placement raising $1.15 million and completed the acquisition of Keystone Labs Inc. This acquisition aims to diversify Innovotech’s revenue and expand market opportunities, enhancing its position in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

