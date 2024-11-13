Innoviz Technologies Reports Q3 2024 Highlights and Growth

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. ( (INVZ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Innoviz Technologies Ltd. presented to its investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, operates globally in advancing autonomous vehicle technology.

In the third quarter of 2024, Innoviz Technologies reported a revenue of $4.5 million, surpassing their midpoint revenue guidance. The company also announced significant strategic progress by entering two new OEM programs through a partnership with a Level 4 platform, with production expected to start in 2026.

Key financial highlights include a reduction in cash used in operations to $17.7 million in Q3 2024 compared to $28.6 million in Q3 2023, and a year-over-year revenue increase from $3.5 million to $4.5 million. The company also decreased operating expenses by 6.4% from the previous year. Strategically, Innoviz strengthened its partnership with Volkswagen and advanced its pipeline with multiple top ten OEMs.

Innoviz’s forward-looking guidance for 2024 anticipates full-year revenues between $23.5 million and $25 million, showing growth from the previous year, as they aim to secure additional customer programs and achieve substantial NRE bookings.

Overall, Innoviz Technologies is well-positioned for future growth through strategic partnerships and operational improvements, as it continues to enhance its standing as a leading LiDAR supplier in the automotive industry.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.