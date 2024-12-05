Innovent Biologics Incentivizes Employees with Share Options

Innovent Biologics (HK:1801) has released an update.

Innovent Biologics has announced the grant of 55,900 share options and 488,200 restricted shares to its non-senior management employees under its 2024 Share Scheme. The options, priced at HK$38.38 per share, will vest over four years contingent upon performance targets. This strategic move aims to incentivize employees while aligning their performance with the company’s objectives.

