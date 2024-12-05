News & Insights

Stocks

Innovent Biologics Incentivizes Employees with Share Options

December 05, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Innovent Biologics (HK:1801) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Innovent Biologics has announced the grant of 55,900 share options and 488,200 restricted shares to its non-senior management employees under its 2024 Share Scheme. The options, priced at HK$38.38 per share, will vest over four years contingent upon performance targets. This strategic move aims to incentivize employees while aligning their performance with the company’s objectives.

For further insights into HK:1801 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVBXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.