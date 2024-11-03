Innovent Biologics Ends Proposed Subscription Agreement

Innovent Biologics (HK:1801) has released an update.

Innovent Biologics has decided to terminate its proposed subscription agreement with Fortvita and Lostrancos after receiving feedback from shareholders. The company remains committed to its strategic objectives and aims to focus on long-term international growth, believing that the termination is in the best interest of shareholders.

