News & Insights

Stocks

Innovent Biologics Ends Proposed Subscription Agreement

November 03, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Innovent Biologics (HK:1801) has released an update.

Innovent Biologics has decided to terminate its proposed subscription agreement with Fortvita and Lostrancos after receiving feedback from shareholders. The company remains committed to its strategic objectives and aims to focus on long-term international growth, believing that the termination is in the best interest of shareholders.

For further insights into HK:1801 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVBXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.