Innovax Holdings Announces Rights Issue Results

Innovax Holdings Limited (HK:2680) has released an update.
Innovax Holdings Limited announced the results of its Rights Issue, with valid applications received for 89.33% of the shares offered. The remaining shares, representing 10.67%, will be placed with independent buyers. Shareholders should be aware that the Rights Issue is subject to certain conditions and may not proceed.
