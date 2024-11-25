News & Insights

Innovax Holdings Announces Rights Issue Results

November 25, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Innovax Holdings Limited (HK:2680) has released an update.

Innovax Holdings Limited announced the results of its Rights Issue, with valid applications received for 89.33% of the shares offered. The remaining shares, representing 10.67%, will be placed with independent buyers. Shareholders should be aware that the Rights Issue is subject to certain conditions and may not proceed.

