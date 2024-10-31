News & Insights

Stocks

Innovative Solutions Ecosystem SA Updates Director Remuneration

October 31, 2024 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Innovative Solutions Ecosystem SA (ES:ISE) has released an update.

Innovative Solutions Ecosystem SA has implemented a new remuneration policy for its directors, effective from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027, designed to ensure competitive and fair compensation aligned with market standards. This policy was approved during the recent Shareholders’ Meeting and takes into account the company’s economic situation, its importance, and comparable market standards. The remuneration includes a fixed allocation for board membership and attendance fees for board meetings, reflecting the directors’ dedication and responsibilities.

For further insights into ES:ISE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.