Innovative Solutions Ecosystem SA Updates Director Remuneration

Innovative Solutions Ecosystem SA (ES:ISE) has released an update.

Innovative Solutions Ecosystem SA has implemented a new remuneration policy for its directors, effective from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027, designed to ensure competitive and fair compensation aligned with market standards. This policy was approved during the recent Shareholders’ Meeting and takes into account the company’s economic situation, its importance, and comparable market standards. The remuneration includes a fixed allocation for board membership and attendance fees for board meetings, reflecting the directors’ dedication and responsibilities.

For further insights into ES:ISE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.