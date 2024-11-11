Innovative Solutions Ecosystem Announces Shareholders’ Meeting

Innovative Solutions Ecosystem SA (ES:ISE) has released an update.

Innovative Solutions Ecosystem, S.A. has announced its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled to take place in Madrid on December 12 and 13, 2024. Key agenda items include the approval of annual accounts, director remuneration, and authorization for acquiring treasury shares. Shareholders are invited to exercise their rights to propose agenda items or submit agreements, with further details available on the company’s website.

