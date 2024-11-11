News & Insights

Stocks

Innovative Solutions Ecosystem Announces Shareholders’ Meeting

November 11, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Innovative Solutions Ecosystem SA (ES:ISE) has released an update.

Innovative Solutions Ecosystem, S.A. has announced its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled to take place in Madrid on December 12 and 13, 2024. Key agenda items include the approval of annual accounts, director remuneration, and authorization for acquiring treasury shares. Shareholders are invited to exercise their rights to propose agenda items or submit agreements, with further details available on the company’s website.

For further insights into ES:ISE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.