Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Moves 5.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) shares soared 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $17.89. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1% gain over the past four weeks.

The company has a strong position in the aerospace market because it designs and manufactures essential flight systems. Many legacy platforms, like the F-16 fighter jet, are being upgraded with advanced digital avionics instead of being replaced entirely. This creates steady demand for the company’s products.



At the same time, the firm also benefits from new aircraft platform development, where its systems are integrated from the design stage, further boosting sales. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of industry-wide modernization trends.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +71.4%. Revenues are expected to be $24.4 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Innovative Solutions and Support, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ISSC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Innovative Solutions and Support belongs to the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, BWX Technologies (BWXT), closed the last trading session 3.4% lower at $197.91. Over the past month, BWXT has returned 2.8%.

BWX's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2.2% over the past month to $1.01. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -1%. BWX currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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