Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Eyes Major US Investment

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to potentially acquire a majority stake in a Delaware-based company engaged in developing AI health platforms and neurotechnology. The deal’s completion is contingent on a formal agreement, and the acquisition may involve a profit guarantee and the appointment of new directors. Investors are advised to trade cautiously as the investment may not proceed.

