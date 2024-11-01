Onto Innovation's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y on Solid Demand

Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.34 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line compared favorably with the prior-year quarter's 96 cents.



Revenues of $252 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The top line expanded 21.7% year over year, driven by advanced nodes recovery and steady growth in advanced packaging technologies, which are critical in supporting artificial intelligence (AI) and power semiconductor demands.



Specialty devices and advanced packaging revenues (64% of total revenues) of $161 million dipped 1.8% sequentially. Revenues from Software and services (19%) grew 5% sequentially to $49 million. Revenues from the Advanced nodes (17%) market jumped 32% quarter over quarter to $42 million.

The Dragonfly platform remains a key growth driver for ONTO, setting a record for inspection revenues this quarter. Also, demand from power semiconductor customers reached an all-time high. It emphasized the significance of the newly launched PACE lab as a model for fostering innovation through collaboration with customers and partners to pioneer 2.5D and 3D packaging technologies.



Apart from these, management highlighted two major acquisitions anticipated to generate up to $100 million in additional annual revenues over the next three years and be accretive to earnings within a year. The acquisition of California-based Lumina Instruments brings ONTO a $250 million market expansion opportunity in wafer and panel manufacturing, as well as in power semiconductors. It also supports ONTO’s Firefly inspection systems for advanced panel packaging.



Furthermore, the company has acquired the lithography business from Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., gaining valuable intellectual property, including 24 issued and eight pending patents, along with a skilled team holding more than 200 man-years of experience in lithography and wafer applications. This acquisition strengthens Onto’s JetStep panel lithography roadmap and enhances its metrology and lithography capabilities.

Margin Details

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $67.5 million, up 17.8% from $57.3 million in the prior-year quarter, owing to higher R&D spending to augment its 3D metrology capabilities for advanced packaging applications.



Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $137.5 million from $106.9 million in the year-earlier quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit margin expanded to 55% from 52% in the prior year quarter.



Non-GAAP operating income was $70 million compared with $49.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 28%, up from 24% in the previous year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 28, the company had $855.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities with $144.7 million of total current liabilities compared with $786 million and $148.4 million, respectively, as of June 29, 2024. Accounts receivable were $253.7 million.



In addition, ONTO set a record for cash from operations, which totaled $67 million, equating to 27% of revenues.

Q4 Outlook

Management expects revenues in the range of $253-$267 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $245.8 million.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are projected to be between $1.33 and $1.48. We project the metric to be $1.26.



GAAP earnings per share are expected to range from $1.04 to $1.19.

ONTO's Zacks Rank

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

