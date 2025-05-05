Onto Innovation Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Onto Innovation, presenting an average target of $204.0, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. A 16.39% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $244.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Onto Innovation among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $135.00 $250.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $150.00 $240.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $200.00 $250.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Buy $175.00 $245.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $240.00 $275.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $250.00 $250.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $250.00 $270.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Onto Innovation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Onto Innovation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Onto Innovation compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Onto Innovation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Onto Innovation's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Onto Innovation's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Onto Innovation's Background

Onto Innovation Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and support of high-performance control metrology, defect inspection, lithography, and data analysis systems used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company and its subsidiaries currently operate in a single operating segment. The company mainly operates in the United States, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and Europe, with Taiwan and South Korea the sources of total revenue.

Onto Innovation: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Onto Innovation's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Onto Innovation's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

