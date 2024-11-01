Onto Innovation price target lowered to $245 from $265 at Jefferies

Jefferies lowered the firm’s price target on Onto Innovation (ONTO) to $245 from $265 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The pause in HBM is still underway, but strength in advanced DRAM and Power Semis helps offset the continued delay, says the analyst, who adds that “a return to robust growth should just be a matter of time.”

