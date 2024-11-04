Innovatec Expands WEEE Recycling with Key Acquisition

Innovatec SpA (IT:INC) has released an update.

Innovatec S.p.A., through its sub-holding Haiki+, is expanding its footprint in the recycling sector by acquiring five WEEE treatment plants across Italy, boosting its authorized capacity to over 200,000 tons annually. This move, valued at €7.2 million, enhances Haiki+’s position as a leader in the circular economy, aligning with their strategic development plan initiated in 2021. The acquisition is set to optimize operations and increase the recovery of valuable materials, strengthening their role in the environmental transition.

