News & Insights

Stocks

INNOVATE Corp. reports Q3 EPS ($1.18) vs. (93c) last year

November 06, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $242.2M , consensus $248.1M.”INNOVATE continued its momentum in the third quarter, delivering solid third quarter financial results while achieving key milestones across our business segments,” said Avie Glazer, Chairman of INNOVATE. “Despite lower-than-expected sales at the Infrastructure segment, DBMG experienced a strong booking quarter, indicating they are well positioned to execute given the current market backdrop. At Life Sciences, R2 once again achieved record high Glacial system unit sales in North America in the third quarter, a 247% increase in units sold over the same period last year, while MediBeacon remains focused on working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as they conduct their substantive review of the kidney monitoring system. At Spectrum, we continue to see significant growth in both sales and profitability during the third quarter, as well as year-to-date.” “The performance within our three operating segments drove our third quarter financial results,” said Paul Voigt, INNOVATE’s Interim CEO. “At DBM, while sales were lower in the quarter due to project timing, the Company delivered strong margin performance and a strong bookings performance. At Pansend, R2 unit sales in North America maintained their strong momentum, achieving significant growth again this quarter. Broadcasting continues to expand its platform by adding new networks, which drove top and bottom line results in that business.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VATE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VATE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.