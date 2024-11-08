Innotech Corporation’s Strong Income Growth Amid Forecast Revisions

Innotech Corporation (JP:9880) has released an update.
Innotech Corporation reported a significant increase in comprehensive income for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 1,883 million yen, a 40.3% rise compared to the same period last year. The company’s net worth also improved, increasing to 26,094 million yen from 24,704 million yen, reflecting a solid financial position. Despite these gains, the financial forecast for FY2024 has been revised, indicating potential challenges ahead.
