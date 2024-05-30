News & Insights

InnoCare CEO Buys Shares, Signals Confidence

May 30, 2024 — 08:39 pm EDT

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. (HK:9969) has released an update.

InnoCare Pharma Limited’s CEO, Dr. Cui, has demonstrated her confidence in the company by purchasing an additional 316,000 shares, increasing her and her family’s total stake to 7.16%. The company has informed shareholders of this voluntary acquisition, which underscores Dr. Cui’s belief in the company’s R&D and growth prospects. The board views this as a sign of long-term value in the company, which continues to comply with the public float requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

