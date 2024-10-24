News & Insights

Inno Holdings Inc. Announces Board of Directors Changes

October 24, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

Inno Holdings, Inc. ( (INHD) ).

Inno Holdings Inc. has announced key changes to its Board of Directors as of October 23, 2024, with the resignation of Tianwei Li and Hongbo Li, and the appointment of Mengshu Shao and Yongbo Mo. Tianwei Li will continue as Chief Financial Officer, while Mengshu Shao and Yongbo Mo bring fresh perspectives from their extensive backgrounds in auditing and investment consulting, respectively. These strategic appointments aim to strengthen the company’s governance and operational oversight.

